Aymen Saleem spills the beans about her relationship with Arsalan Naseer

Articles
Aymen Saleem spills the beans about her relationship with Arsalan Naseer
The television series “Chupke Chupke” marked the first collaboration between actors Aymen Saleem and Arslan Naseer. The fan favourite during Ramadan, Chupke Chupke starred Arsalan Naseer, Osman Khalid Butt, Aymen Saleem, and Ayeza Khan. Because of their chemistry on film, Aymen and Arslan received a lot of praise and admiration from the viewers.

This year, Aymen and Arslan came back as a couple in the Ramzan special drama serial “Paristan,” and the audience fell in love with them all over again because of how well they worked together on screen.

Aymen Saleem has recently set the record straight about her relationship with co-star Arslan Naseer. When one of her fans asked if she and Arslan were a real-life couple, Aymen said, “”So, Arslan and I have always just been co-stars and friends.” In fact, I’d like fan pages to stop acting like we’re a couple. It can get very uncomfortable and awkward. I hope you understand and respect that.”.

Fans fell in love with the couple after they were in two Ramzan special serials together. Many fan pages shared edited pictures and clips of the couple, so let’s take a look.

Aymen Saleem is an entertainer with great looks and acting skills. He has a high profile, and his fans love his most memorable show. She did her first show, and now she needs to get more experience with shows.

