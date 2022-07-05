Advertisement
Edition: English
Advertisement
Edition: English

Follow us on

Open App
Entertainment
World
Business & Finance
Sports
Cricket
Technology
Life & Style
Viral & Shocking
Advertisement
Advertisement
  • News
  • Trending
  • Did you know most expensive mangoes in world are purple?
Did you know most expensive mangoes in world are purple?

Did you know most expensive mangoes in world are purple?

Articles
Advertisement
Did you know most expensive mangoes in world are purple?

Did you know the “most expensive” mangoes

Advertisement
  • Mangoes are one of the most popular fruits in the world.
  • The most expensive variety is Mizyazaki, which is grown in Japan.
  • A kilogramme of it costs 270,000 Indian rupees, or twice as much in Pakistan.
Advertisement

Mangoes are one of the most expensive and popular fruits in the world, and when they are in season, everyone wants to buy as much as they can, no matter how much it costs.

One might wonder what the most expensive variety in the world would taste like. The only way to know how this kind of mango tastes is to eat one, but here is what a “not-so-aam” mango looks like. The colour of them is purple.

As per the media Indian businessman showed pictures of the “most expensive” mangos in the world.

Advertisement

The article says that Mizyazaki is a rare type of mango that is mostly grown in Japan. The crop is rarely grown in India, and a kilogramme of it costs 270,000 Indian rupees, which is twice as much as Pakistani rupees.

The fruit’s unique purple colour isn’t the only thing that makes it stand out. Because these mangoes are so expensive, there is a chance that they will be stolen, so whoever grows them in India has to make sure they are safe.

The industrialist tweeted that the farmer whose orchard the pictures were taken from has hired three guards and six dogs to protect the farm.

On the other hand, The main shipment of Pakistani mangoes for the current season showed up the previous evening in Kunming, the capital city of China’s South-Western Yunnan region, said Adnan Hafeez, Director of Imperial Ventures (Pvt) Ltd.

The shipment including 2.3 lots of “Sindhri” assortment was moved by means of air freight from Pakistan to China, he told media here on Sunday.

Advertisement

The Pakistani “ruler of organic products” will be sold in the market after custom freedom and essential certificates by the significant Chinese specialists, he added.

Also Read

Pakistani Mangoes Set To Hit Chinese Markets Next Week
Pakistani Mangoes Set To Hit Chinese Markets Next Week

The main transfer of Pakistani mangoes of present season will be shipped...

Advertisement
Read More News On

Catch all the Trending News, Breaking News Event and Latest News Updates on The BOL News


Download The BOL News App to get the Daily News Update & Live News.


End of Article
BOL Stories of the day
Math Riddles: These puzzles have everything you need for a 5-minute fun!
Math Riddles: These puzzles have everything you need for a 5-minute fun!
Watch: Man paraglide with couch, TV and Lamp goes viral
Watch: Man paraglide with couch, TV and Lamp goes viral
Viral Video: Baseball player saved female reporter with fast reflex
Viral Video: Baseball player saved female reporter with fast reflex
Seek and Find: Can you spot a rubber glove among the hens 
Seek and Find: Can you spot a rubber glove among the hens 
Optical Illusions: Spot bunny in the room in 11 seconds 
Optical Illusions: Spot bunny in the room in 11 seconds 
Optical Illusion: Find a horse in the woodland in 8 seconds
Optical Illusion: Find a horse in the woodland in 8 seconds
Advertisement
In The Spotlight

In The Spotlight

Popular From Pakistan

Popular From Pakistan

More Latest News
Entertainment News

Entertainment News

More Latest News
Advertisement

Next Story