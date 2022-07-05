Did you know most expensive mangoes in world are purple?

Mangoes are one of the most popular fruits in the world.

The most expensive variety is Mizyazaki, which is grown in Japan.

A kilogramme of it costs 270,000 Indian rupees, or twice as much in Pakistan.

Mangoes are one of the most expensive and popular fruits in the world, and when they are in season, everyone wants to buy as much as they can, no matter how much it costs.

One might wonder what the most expensive variety in the world would taste like. The only way to know how this kind of mango tastes is to eat one, but here is what a “not-so-aam” mango looks like. The colour of them is purple.

As per the media Indian businessman showed pictures of the “most expensive” mangos in the world.

The unusual ruby-coloured Japanese breed of mango, Miyazaki is said to be world's costliest mango, sold at Rs 2.7 lakh per kg. Parihar a farmer in Jabalpur, Madhya Pradesh has hired three security guards and 6 dogs to secure the two trees. pic.twitter.com/DxVWfjMT8F — Harsh Goenka (@hvgoenka) July 3, 2022

The article says that Mizyazaki is a rare type of mango that is mostly grown in Japan. The crop is rarely grown in India, and a kilogramme of it costs 270,000 Indian rupees, which is twice as much as Pakistani rupees.

The fruit’s unique purple colour isn’t the only thing that makes it stand out. Because these mangoes are so expensive, there is a chance that they will be stolen, so whoever grows them in India has to make sure they are safe.

The industrialist tweeted that the farmer whose orchard the pictures were taken from has hired three guards and six dogs to protect the farm.

On the other hand, The main shipment of Pakistani mangoes for the current season showed up the previous evening in Kunming, the capital city of China’s South-Western Yunnan region, said Adnan Hafeez, Director of Imperial Ventures (Pvt) Ltd.

The shipment including 2.3 lots of “Sindhri” assortment was moved by means of air freight from Pakistan to China, he told media here on Sunday.

The Pakistani “ruler of organic products” will be sold in the market after custom freedom and essential certificates by the significant Chinese specialists, he added.

