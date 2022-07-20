Elon Musk shirtless photos during his vacation go viral

Elon Musk pulled out of the much-discussed Twitter agreement.

Elon Musk, the CEO of Tesla, might be in a multi-billion dollar legal battle because he pulled out of the much-discussed Twitter agreement.

However, this has not prevented him from making a quick trip to Mykonos, Greece. Musk was captured on a Zeus-named luxury yacht sailing in the Aegean Sea.

However, the internet has changed the topic of conversation.

Musk went shirtless while on vacation, and photographs of him have since gone viral.

The millionaire was spotted swimming in the ocean with close buddies while wearing black swim trunks.

According to reports, Musk was aboard a $20,000-per-week (about Rs 15,98,490) motor yacht with Ari Emanuel and Sarah Staudinger.

Take a look:

elon musk is wearing his human skin today pic.twitter.com/z2bm44Jt34 — transgender marx (@JUNlPER) July 18, 2022

As the images became popular, Musk also responded to one of the posts. “Haha damn, maybe I should take off my shirt more often free the nip!” (already back in the factory btw), “he wrote.

Haha damn, maybe I should take off my shirt more often … free the nip!!

(already back in the factory btw) — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) July 18, 2022

In the comments area, Internet users did not refrain from using harsh language.

there is no way he looks like this — jung yo biden (@bambooney) July 18, 2022

Is he? Looks like unseasoned boiled chicken to me… — Michelle_BYoung (@michelle_byoung) July 19, 2022

one of the aliens inside is trying to escape Advertisement — The Dopamine Enjoyer (@dopaminenjoyer) July 18, 2022

