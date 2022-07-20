Advertisement
  Elon Musk shirtless photos during his vacation go viral
Elon Musk was snapped shirtless in Greece

  • Elon Musk pulled out of the much-discussed Twitter agreement.
  • However, he did make a quick trip to Mykonos, Greece. Musk was captured on a Zeus-named luxury yacht sailing in the Aegean Sea.
  • Photographs of him shirtless have since gone viral.
Elon Musk, the CEO of Tesla, might be in a multi-billion dollar legal battle because he pulled out of the much-discussed Twitter agreement.

However, this has not prevented him from making a quick trip to Mykonos, Greece. Musk was captured on a Zeus-named luxury yacht sailing in the Aegean Sea.

However, the internet has changed the topic of conversation.

Musk went shirtless while on vacation, and photographs of him have since gone viral.

The millionaire was spotted swimming in the ocean with close buddies while wearing black swim trunks.

According to reports, Musk was aboard a $20,000-per-week (about Rs 15,98,490) motor yacht with Ari Emanuel and Sarah Staudinger.

Take a look: 

As the images became popular, Musk also responded to one of the posts. “Haha damn, maybe I should take off my shirt more often free the nip!” (already back in the factory btw), “he wrote.

In the comments area, Internet users did not refrain from using harsh language.

