Emu becomes viral for interrupting his owner’s videos

A popular video shows an emu disturbing its carer. Taylor Blake, an animal keeper at Knuckle Bump Farms in South Florida, is regularly interrupted by an emu named Emmanuel.
In a compilation of clips, Emmanuel enters the frame and hovers near the camera as Blake scolds him. Blake says, “Emmanuel, don’t.”
In one footage, Emmanuel knocks over a disgruntled Blake’s camera and pokes it with its beak. Blake asks how he feels. Was it all you wanted? “Are you satisfied?”
Blake’s TikTok compilation of Emmanuel’s disruptions has over 17.9 million views on Twitter.
Netizens, fascinated by Emmanuel and Blake, began tweeting #EmmanuelDontDoIt about the emu’s antics.
A Twitter user shared a close-up of Emmanuel’s face along with the following message: “I don’t want to alarm you, but I love Emmanuel! Look at that face! #EmmanuelDontDoIt”.
Tony Moss, a lecturer at London South Bank University, also tweeted about the flightless bird’s antics, writing, “My kids ‘pulled an Emmanuel’ every time I was at home trying to pre-record lectures during lockdown. Usually 2 minutes before the end. #AcademicTwitter #EmmanuelDontDoIt”.
