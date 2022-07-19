Emu becomes viral for interrupting his owner’s videos

Screengrabs from a video shared by @p4ndr_ on Twitter

Taylor Blake works as an animal caretaker at a hobby farm in South Florida, US.

In the video, an emu named Emmanuel keeps getting in the way while Blake attempts to shoot instructive videos.

A TikTok compilation of Emmanuel’s disruptions has over 17.9 million views on Twitter.

A popular video shows an emu disturbing its carer. Taylor Blake, an animal keeper at Knuckle Bump Farms in South Florida, is regularly interrupted by an emu named Emmanuel.

In a compilation of clips, Emmanuel enters the frame and hovers near the camera as Blake scolds him. Blake says, “Emmanuel, don’t.”

In one footage, Emmanuel knocks over a disgruntled Blake’s camera and pokes it with its beak. Blake asks how he feels. Was it all you wanted? “Are you satisfied?”

Watch the video here:

Holy crap this is wonderful pic.twitter.com/kSUiQd0XQP — David (@p4ndr_) July 15, 2022

Netizens, fascinated by Emmanuel and Blake, began tweeting #EmmanuelDontDoIt about the emu’s antics.

A Twitter user shared a close-up of Emmanuel’s face along with the following message: “I don’t want to alarm you, but I love Emmanuel! Look at that face! #EmmanuelDontDoIt”.

Tony Moss, a lecturer at London South Bank University, also tweeted about the flightless bird’s antics, writing, “My kids ‘pulled an Emmanuel’ every time I was at home trying to pre-record lectures during lockdown. Usually 2 minutes before the end. #AcademicTwitter #EmmanuelDontDoIt”.

Is it ok to love this as much as I do? Something about domesticated velociraptors being cheeky always makes me giggle! — Abe Froman🌭👑🚋 (@Abe_Froman21) July 16, 2022

As a cat owner, I can totally relate. I can't say how many times I have to say "Barney, don't do it" every day. — Derek McNeil (@Schfooge) July 16, 2022

“Hi, my name is Emmanueldontdoit” — FemX 🌱🏳️‍🌈 (@femqu3) July 15, 2022

