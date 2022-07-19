Advertisement
Emu becomes viral for interrupting his owner’s videos

Emu becomes viral for interrupting his owner’s videos

Articles
Emu becomes viral for interrupting his owner’s videos

Screengrabs from a video shared by @p4ndr_ on Twitter

  • Taylor Blake works as an animal caretaker at a hobby farm in South Florida, US.
  • In the video, an emu named Emmanuel keeps getting in the way while Blake attempts to shoot instructive videos.
  • A TikTok compilation of Emmanuel’s disruptions has over 17.9 million views on Twitter.
A popular video shows an emu disturbing its carer. Taylor Blake, an animal keeper at Knuckle Bump Farms in South Florida, is regularly interrupted by an emu named Emmanuel.

In a compilation of clips, Emmanuel enters the frame and hovers near the camera as Blake scolds him. Blake says, “Emmanuel, don’t.”

In one footage, Emmanuel knocks over a disgruntled Blake’s camera and pokes it with its beak. Blake asks how he feels. Was it all you wanted? “Are you satisfied?”

Watch the video here:

Blake’s TikTok compilation of Emmanuel’s disruptions has over 17.9 million views on Twitter.

Netizens, fascinated by Emmanuel and Blake, began tweeting #EmmanuelDontDoIt about the emu’s antics.

A Twitter user shared a close-up of Emmanuel’s face along with the following message: “I don’t want to alarm you, but I love Emmanuel! Look at that face! #EmmanuelDontDoIt”.

Tony Moss, a lecturer at London South Bank University, also tweeted about the flightless bird’s antics, writing, “My kids ‘pulled an Emmanuel’ every time I was at home trying to pre-record lectures during lockdown. Usually 2 minutes before the end. #AcademicTwitter #EmmanuelDontDoIt”.

A Twitter user said, “I don’t want to alarm you, but I love Emmanuel!” while providing a close-up of Emmanuel’s face.

