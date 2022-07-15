Errol Musk reveals his second child with stepdaughter

Elon was furious after hearing about his father’s second child.

Errol stated he welcomed a baby daughter 3 years ago.

He revealed that his child was unplanned.

Errol Musk, the father of tech billionaire Elon Musk, has claimed to have fathered a second unplanned kid with his 35-year-old stepdaughter, Jana Bezuidenhout.

Errol, 76, stated in an interview with an international news agency that he and Bezuidenhout, 35, welcomed a daughter three years ago.

In 2018, it was revealed that Errol had a son with Bezuidenhout, 41 years his junior, whom he had raised since she was 4.

The Tesla CEO reportedly went “berserk” when he learned that his South African engineer father was having a child with his childhood roommate, Bezuidenhout.

Errol was married to Heide, the mother of Bezuidenhout, for 18 years; they had two children.

Now Errol has revealed that his alleged second child with Bezuidenhout was “unplanned,” but that he continued to live with her after the birth of their first child.

“She was not planned. But I mean, we were living together. She (Bezuidenhout) stayed here for about 18 months after Rushi was born,” Musk’s father was quoted as saying.

Errol disclosed that he no longer resides with his stepdaughter, but affirmed that they “have a lot of affection for each other”.

Regarding having further children, Errol said: “The only thing we are on Earth for is to reproduce. If I could have another child I would. I can’t see any reason not to”.

“If I had thought about it then Elon or Kimbal would not exist,” he added.

But Errol does admit his other daughters were “shocked” by his relationship with Bezuidenhout because “to them, it was their sister”.

“And they still don’t like it. They still feel a bit creepy about it, because she’s their sister. Their half-sister,” he added.

Earlier, he joked about his son’s child count when a tech giant appeared to disclose he had twins with one of his top executives.

He stated that it is difficult for him to “keep track” of his grandchildren.

