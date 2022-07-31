Escaped wallaby sighted in Belgium hours after another wallaby captured

It comes just hours after another of the same species was captured by Belgian police.

The animals fled after horses trampled the shed that served as their cage, according to police.

Authorities say they will be transported to a nature centre for care.

Police HerKo said that a wallaby was loose in the Lipselaan neighbourhood of Herent on Thursday morning, just hours after another wallaby was caught nearby in Korstenberg.

Investigators suspect the wallaby escaped from the same property as the one that was previously captured. According to the police, the marsupials fled after horses trampled the shed that served as their cage.

The captured wallaby will be transported to a nature centre, according to the police, as the nature centre has informed authorities that it cannot properly care for Australian animals.

