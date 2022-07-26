Florida sheriff’s office parking garage gets visited by an alligator

Viral Video: Monkey sits on a rope and eating bananas like a boss
A Florida sheriff’s office said that when 911 dispatchers went to their cars after a shift, they found an alligator in the parking garage, which was a surprise.
The Pinellas County Sheriff’s Office stated in a Facebook post that dispatchers noticed the alligator roaming under cars at the Largo administration facility.
The post stated that the “scaly gal” serenaded the stunned dispatchers.
Take a look:
“OK, it was more of a croak than a serenade,” according to the sheriff’s office.
The dispatchers told a deputy, who moved the small alligator with the help of a volunteer sheriff’s department patrol member.
