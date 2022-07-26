Advertisement
Florida sheriff’s office parking garage gets visited by an alligator

  • 911 dispatchers noticed an alligator roaming under cars at the Largo administration facility.
  • A deputy moved the small alligator with the help of a volunteer sheriff’s department patrol member.
  • “It was more of a croak than a serenade,” according to the sheriff’s office.
A Florida sheriff’s office said that when 911 dispatchers went to their cars after a shift, they found an alligator in the parking garage, which was a surprise.

The Pinellas County Sheriff’s Office stated in a Facebook post that dispatchers noticed the alligator roaming under cars at the Largo administration facility.

The post stated that the “scaly gal” serenaded the stunned dispatchers.

Take a look:

“OK, it was more of a croak than a serenade,”  according to the sheriff’s office.

The dispatchers told a deputy, who moved the small alligator with the help of a volunteer sheriff’s department patrol member.

