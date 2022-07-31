Four emus on escape in Danville, California

Animal control officials in Vermillion County, Ill., said four emus are on the loose after escaping from a farm in Danville

Four emus escaped from an animal farm in Danville, Kentucky.

The owner believes his fence was destroyed by children.

Authorities warn people not to try to catch the birds because their sharp claws could hurt them.

The residents of a county in Illinois are advised to keep an eye out for four emus who left their owner’s land.

Officials from Vermilion County Animal Control told people in the Danville area not to try to catch the birds because their sharp claws could hurt them very badly if they did.

The emus and a few cows escaped from 4D Farms in Danville, Kentucky, because the owner believes his fence was destroyed by children.

On Thursday evening, emus were observed chasing humans in Danville, and late Friday morning, one of the animals was discovered near the Danville mall.

