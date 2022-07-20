Frogs wedding off in Gorakhpur in effort to ‘Please Rain Gods’

A frog wedding has been held in the Indian city of Kolkata (formerly known as Calcutta) to appease Lord Indra, the rain god.

It is believed that frog weddings are held to bring in the rain for farmers who have been suffering from a long dry spell.

GORAKHPUR: A group of individuals organised a frogs wedding to appease Lord Indra, the rain god.

The ‘wedding’ was held with full rites on Tuesday evening.

The event’s organiser, Radhakant Verma, stated, “It is a time-tested belief that frog weddings are held to bring in rain.

We have had a long dry spell and farmers, in particular, are upset over the delay in sowing paddy.“

When frogs got married in MP, last year, it rained so much that villagers had to get them divorced. No kidding… https://t.co/jImYalpSfP — Aham Brahmasmi!!! (@Sanity_3) July 19, 2022

At the wedding, the guests had a difficult time keeping the frog couple in position, and a large number of people were present to watch the occasion, during which a group of priests recited all of the mantras and shlokas.

The organisers later provided dinner for the guests.

