Edition: English
Edition: English

Frogs wedding off in Gorakhpur in effort to ‘Please Rain Gods’

Screengrabs from a video shared by @Sanity_3 on Twitter

  • A frog wedding has been held in the Indian city of Kolkata (formerly known as Calcutta) to appease Lord Indra, the rain god.
  • It is believed that frog weddings are held to bring in the rain for farmers who have been suffering from a long dry spell.
GORAKHPUR: A group of individuals organised a frogs wedding to appease Lord Indra, the rain god.

The ‘wedding’ was held with full rites on Tuesday evening.

The event’s organiser, Radhakant Verma, stated, “It is a time-tested belief that frog weddings are held to bring in rain.

We have had a long dry spell and farmers, in particular, are upset over the delay in sowing paddy.

At the wedding, the guests had a difficult time keeping the frog couple in position, and a large number of people were present to watch the occasion, during which a group of priests recited all of the mantras and shlokas.

The organisers later provided dinner for the guests.

