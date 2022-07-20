Frogs wedding off in Gorakhpur in effort to ‘Please Rain Gods’

Watch: Massive waves crash seaside wedding event in Hawaii
Massive waves wiped out a Kailua-Kona wedding and destroyed homes and highways...
GORAKHPUR: A group of individuals organised a frogs wedding to appease Lord Indra, the rain god.
The ‘wedding’ was held with full rites on Tuesday evening.
The event’s organiser, Radhakant Verma, stated, “It is a time-tested belief that frog weddings are held to bring in rain.
We have had a long dry spell and farmers, in particular, are upset over the delay in sowing paddy.“
Advertisement
When frogs got married in MP, last year, it rained so much that villagers had to get them divorced. No kidding… https://t.co/jImYalpSfP
— Aham Brahmasmi!!! (@Sanity_3) July 19, 2022
At the wedding, the guests had a difficult time keeping the frog couple in position, and a large number of people were present to watch the occasion, during which a group of priests recited all of the mantras and shlokas.
The organisers later provided dinner for the guests.
Catch all the Trending News, Viral News, Breaking News Event and Latest News Updates on The BOL News
Download The BOL News App to get the Daily News Update & Live News.