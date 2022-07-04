Gay couple from Kolkata marries in a small ceremony. Pictures got viral

Anderson Cooper Reveals How Richard Gere Helped Him Realize He’s Gay
Anderson Cooper recalls meeting a shirtless Richard Gere at age 11. The...
Gay couple from Kolkata made their relationship official by marrying in a small ceremony. Close friends and family members attended their wedding ceremony. Abhishek Ray and Chaitanya Sharma exchanged vows in a small ceremony, and photos from their wedding have gone popular on social media.
Instagram users have uploaded photos and videos from the couple’s haldi and wedding ceremonies. Chaitanya wore a sherwani, while Abhishek dressed up as a traditional Bengali groom in a dhoti and kurta. The couple’s clothing was colour coordinated, and they appeared to be in love. Chaitanya uploaded several photographs from the wedding on his Instagram stories.
Meanwhile, a gay couple married in Hyderabad in December of last year. Supriyo Chakraborty and Abhay Dang exchanged rings and married in the outskirts of Hyderabad at a resort. Sophia David, a transsexual from Hyderabad, presided over the event.
