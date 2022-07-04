Advertisement
Gay couple from Kolkata marries in a small ceremony. Pictures got viral

Gay couple from Kolkata marries (Credits: Instagram)

  • Instagram users have uploaded photos and videos from the couple’s haldi and wedding ceremonies.
  • Chaitanya wore a sherwani, while Abhishek dressed up as a traditional Bengali groom.
  • The couple’s clothing was colour coordinated, and they appeared to be in love.
Gay couple from Kolkata made their relationship official by marrying in a small ceremony. Close friends and family members attended their wedding ceremony. Abhishek Ray and Chaitanya Sharma exchanged vows in a small ceremony, and photos from their wedding have gone popular on social media.

Instagram users have uploaded photos and videos from the couple’s haldi and wedding ceremonies. Chaitanya wore a sherwani, while Abhishek dressed up as a traditional Bengali groom in a dhoti and kurta. The couple’s clothing was colour coordinated, and they appeared to be in love. Chaitanya uploaded several photographs from the wedding on his Instagram stories.

Check out some of the photographs here:

Meanwhile, a gay couple married in Hyderabad in December of last year. Supriyo Chakraborty and Abhay Dang exchanged rings and married in the outskirts of Hyderabad at a resort. Sophia David, a transsexual from Hyderabad, presided over the event.

