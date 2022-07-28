Advertisement
  Hina Durrani embodies her late mother Noor Jehan's style
Hina Durrani embodies her late mother Noor Jehan’s style

Hina Durrani embodies her late mother Noor Jehan’s style

Articles
Hina Durrani embodies her late mother Noor Jehan’s style

Hina Durrani embodies her late mother Noor Jehan’s style

  Malika-e Taranum, whose real name is Noor Jehan, has always been a major force in Pakistan.
  • Hina Durrani, her daughter, copied her style, as did women from all over the world.
  • The late Madam Noor Jehan made a name for herself that will last for centuries.
Malika-e Taranum, whose real name is Noor Jehan, has always been a major force in Pakistani showbiz industry.

The late Madam Noor Jehan made a name for herself that will last for centuries. She was known for her wide range of voices and her work in Indian and Pakistani movies and playback singing. The silk sarees and chokers that Noor Jehan wore became the norm. Hina Durrani, her daughter, copied her style, as did women from all over the world.

Durrani, whose parents were Noor Jehan and Ejaz Durrani, wrote a post on Instagram to honour her late mother. She got dressed up in a silk banarsi saree and blouse to twirl and promote the late singer’s granddaughter and her own brand, Natasha Ali Lakhani.

 

View this post on Instagram
A post shared by Natasha Ali Lakhani (@beyondbeautynatasha)

Hina Durrani thinks of her mother in many different ways, and this is one of them. The singer had five kids from two marriages that both ended in divorce.

