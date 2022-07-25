If you can complete a brainteaser with a tech theme in less than 32 seconds, you might be in the top 0.01 percent of competitors

Given how much technology is likely already present in your home, try this tech-themed brainteaser to see how much you can remember.

To get consumers to trade in their outdated tech for cash, MusicMagpie has developed a perplexing search-and-find puzzle.

The website claims that the average British family contains outdated equipment worth over $600 that is collecting dust.

So, can you locate the cash stash buried among the electronics and cables?

Your search will be made more challenging by the green iPods, headphones, and styluses that are strewn around the puzzle.

In fact, the game is so challenging that 70% of respondents are unable to locate the buried money in under 45 seconds.

However, if you’re a pro at search and find and can find the hidden stack of cash in less than 32 seconds, you’ll break the previous record.

However, if you’re having trouble, glance at the image’s left side or scroll all the way to the bottom for the solution to the brainteaser.

If you can locate the daisy concealed in the challenge in less than 25 seconds on other challenging brainteasers, you might rank in the top 0.1 percent.

You may put your search-and-find abilities to the test with this picnic-themed brainteaser from the British pottery manufacturer Portmeirion.

