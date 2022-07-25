Internet shocked by 5-year-old dressed as ‘Real-Life Chucky’

Baby tries chocolate for first time, see his reaction
The video was posted on Instagram and has been going viral. Shows...
Photos of a 5-year-old dressed as “real-life Chucky” the possessed, deadly doll from the 1988 blockbuster film ‘Child’s Play‘ – have gone viral on the internet and shocked internet users.
The photographs shared on Facebook depict the human Chucky standing on the side of the road in an Alabama residential neighbourhood.
“Dear parents of the little boy in the Chucky costume in Pinson. GET YOUR KID…. I almost had a heart attack,” homeowner Kendra Wilson, who witnessed the boy, wrote.
Take a look:
The images have both terrified and amused members of the community.
According to reports, Ms Walden believed she was hallucinating when she first saw the “real-life Chucky.” Later, she realised that “Chucky” was actually a five-year-old child waiting for a car to pass.
Catch all the Trending News, Viral News, Breaking News Event and Latest News Updates on The BOL News
Download The BOL News App to get the Daily News Update & Live News.