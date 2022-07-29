Janica Tessa is a talented Pakistani actress who just recently made her small screen debut in the drama series “Habs.”

Janica Tessa is a talented Pakistani actress who just recently made her small screen debut in the drama series “Habs” with Ushna Shah, Feroze Khan, and other top actors. Janica plays Zoya, Ushna’s younger sister. Zoya is a college student from a poor family, but she has turned into a greedy sister who doesn’t like it when her older sister, Ayesha (Ushna Shah), lives in luxury.

Janica is an actress, but she also works as a model and makes content. She is very active on social media. Janica often posts photos of herself on social media in trendy and stylish outfits that are sure to catch your eye. Let’s look at some pictures of Janica Tessa that were taken recently.

