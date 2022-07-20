Mayor of Philippines instructs employees to smile or risk a fine

Aristotle Aguirre put the “smile policy” into place this month when he took office in Mulanay town, Quezon province.

A Philippine mayor has ordered public officials to smile or risk a fine, in an effort to improve the quality of local government service.

Aristotle Aguirre put the “smile policy” into place this month when he took office in Mulanay town, Quezon province, on the main island of Luzon.

The policy must be adopted “while serving the people to give sincerity by showing a feeling of calmness and friendly atmosphere,” according to the executive directive.

Aguirre said that the decision was made because people, especially coconut farmers and fishermen, had said that town hall workers were rude.

Some constituents would travel an hour from their distant villages to the town hall.

“When they arrive, they’re dismayed at the attitude of the people they transact with,” said Aguirre.

Before running for office in the May 9 elections, Aguirre was an occupational therapist. He aims to “transform the attitude of our government employees.”

“We need to be a business friendly municipality, said Aguirre, the son of a former justice secretary in the administration of ex-president Rodrigo Duterte.

Noncompliant employees could be penalised with six months’ wages or fired.

When asked how the law will be implemented when Filipinos are still required to wear face masks in public, Aguirre stated that people can detect if they are being helped in good faith.

Aguirre said of the possible consequences, “I don’t think we’ll reach that point.”

“It’s just to send good vibes to our employees and constituents.”