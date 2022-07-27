New York police officer rescues raccoon from trash

A dumpster-diving raccoon became trapped inside a trash can.

A police officer lowered a pallet into the trash can so the raccoon could climb out.

The officer ended up climbing inside himself when the animal was unable to escape.

Advertisement

A New York police officer was forced to conduct a nasty job when a dumpster-diving raccoon was unable to climb back out of the garbage can

In a Facebook post, the Amherst Police Department stated that an officer stepped into the trash can to rescue a “little bandit” who “got stuck while dumpster diving.”

Take a look:

According to the agency, the officer lowered a pallet into the trash can so the raccoon could climb out, but ended up climbing inside himself when the animal was unable to escape.

The post stated that the officer “applied all of his police academy training at this moment.”

Advertisement

Also Read Massive snake enters the river while people swim in there Swimming is one of the best things you can do for your...