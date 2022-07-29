Philadelphia woman returns books to library after 30 years

Alexis Azeff discovered a stack of overdue library books while cleaning out her childhood home.

She returned them to the Free Library of Philadelphia 30 years late.

The library said she could keep them if she wanted, but that they were no longer in their system.

Alexis Azeff said she cleaned out her childhood home in Berks County after her mother died and found a stack of books she had borrowed from the Free Library of Philadelphia in 1992.

Phyllis Reynolds Naylor and Loretta R. Sweeney’s The Bodies in the Bessledorf Hotel and Patricia Reilly Giff’s Where Are You? were among the selections.

In an interview with Billy Penn, Azeff said, “I had them on the table staring me down for several weeks.” “I just wanted to do the right thing,” I explained.

Azeff delivered the books to the Parkway Central branch of the library.

In a Facebook post, the library said that Azeff was not fined for the late books because the library had recently stopped charging late fees.

The facility’s children’s librarian, Mary Westbrook, stated that the books were no longer in the library’s records. She stated that they were checked out before 1995 when the library went computerised.

“I told her they’re not going to be added back to the system, and that she could keep them if she wanted,” Westbrook explained. “But she said she just wanted to right some wrongs.”

