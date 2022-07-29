Advertisement
  Photos depict 7-foot alligator sighted outside a Georgia daycare centre
7-foot alligator sighted outside a Georgia daycare centre

  • A 7-foot alligator was discovered on the porch of a childcare centre in Savannah, Georgia.
  • A local trapper removed the animal from Angel’s Child Care & Enrichment Center.
  • The childcare centre is located half a mile from two ponds and surrounded by drainage canals.
A daycare in Georgia had an unexpected visitor: a 7-foot alligator on the front porch.

On Wednesday, July 27, workers at Angel’s Child Care & Enrichment Center said that parents dropped their kids off in the morning and saw an alligator sitting under a chair on the front porch.

The Savannah Police Department told a reporter that they responded to the location, but “Trapper Jack” Douglas, a local trapper, undertook most of the work to remove the animal.

All of the youngsters were inside the residence when the alligator was discovered, according to a US news outlet.

“For the babies, it was very exciting,” said daycare worker Katrina Bostick to a US news outlet. “It was like, ‘OK, we have our own personal zoo.’”

Douglas stated that the daycare is located in “gator country.” The childcare centre is located half a mile from two ponds and is surrounded by some of the largest drainage canals in the area.

According to Douglas, it is uncommon for alligators to end up inside buildings or on front porches, but if swamps and marshes continue to dry up, this problem may become more widespread.

“A lot of our swamps are drying up,” Douglas said in a phone conversation with a US news outlet.

