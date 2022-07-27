Police chase rogue emu through streets of California

Viral: Video of a man travelling globe with three cats has captivated Internet
The video was uploaded on Instagram by the spongecake the Scottish fold...
Police in California spent nearly an hour attempting to deal with an odd “road hazard” — a stray emu.
According to the Modesto Police Department, when police arrived at the scene of a reported “stray emu causing a road hazard” in the city, they discovered the flightless animal roaming freely on the street.
According to the police, after a chase that lasted for close to an hour, one of the officers was able to capture the emu.
The department said that the emu had been given back to its owner and that the bird’s cage had been locked so that it couldn’t get out again.
Catch all the Trending News, Breaking News Event and Latest News Updates on The BOL News
Download The BOL News App to get the Daily News Update & Live News.