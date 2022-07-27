Police chase rogue emu through streets of California

Police in Modesto, California, chased a stray emu for nearly an hour before capturing the huge bird – Modesto Police Department/Facebook

Police in Modesto, California, were called to a reported “stray emu causing a road hazard”.

After an hour-long chase, one of the officers was able to capture the emu.

Police in California spent nearly an hour attempting to deal with an odd “road hazard” — a stray emu.

According to the Modesto Police Department, when police arrived at the scene of a reported “stray emu causing a road hazard” in the city, they discovered the flightless animal roaming freely on the street.

According to the police, after a chase that lasted for close to an hour, one of the officers was able to capture the emu.

The department said that the emu had been given back to its owner and that the bird’s cage had been locked so that it couldn’t get out again.

