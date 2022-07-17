Advertisement
date 2022-07-17
Punjab: Hira Mani queries regarding upcoming elections

Articles
  • Hira Mani, a Bollywood star, is interested in the upcoming by-elections.
  • Hira Mani asked her Twitter followers if the “vote ko izzat do”.
  • She wants to know who will win the next by-elections.
KARACHI: Hira Mani, a Bollywood star, is interested in the upcoming by-elections in Punjab. The actress wants to know who will win the next by-elections for 20 provincial assembly seats.

The actress asked her Twitter followers if the “vote ko izzat do” story will win the election or if the “Gogi gang” story will come out on top.

Hira has asked her fans to tell her how she should respond in the comments on July 17, by-elections will be held for the 20 seats that became empty when the ECP kicked out the PTI rebels.

Earlier Hira Mani showed off her saree-wearing skills in a turquoise silk print. This silk saree’s turquoise and black color scheme are beautiful. The printed border enhances the saree’s charm. Her barefaced makeup was flawless.

