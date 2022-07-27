Advertisement
Rare white groundhog was captured on video in Ohio

  • A white groundhog mistaken for a fast food bag has been named “Snowball” by its owners.
  • Chip and Cindy Waikem said they were driving from Canton, Ohio, to Massillon when they spotted the critter in their neighbour’s front yard.

A couple from Ohio reported that they were driving home when they realised a white groundhog had been mistaken for a fast food bag.

Chip and Cindy Waikem said they were driving from Canton to Massillon when they discovered a white fast food bag-like object in the grass was actually a living critter.

In an interview with a US news agency, Chip Waikem recalled remarking, “My God, that is a groundhog.”

Watch the video here: 

“We both were from a farm community and never saw such a creature.”

Waikem contacted the Ohio Department of Natural Resources on Facebook in an effort to learn more about the woodchuck with odd colouring.

According to him, the couple’s granddaughter gave the groundhog the name “Snowball.”

It was unclear if the groundhog was albino, in which case its body was completely devoid of colour, or leucistic, in which case only a portion of its body lacked pigment.

