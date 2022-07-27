Rare white groundhog was captured on video in Ohio

A white groundhog mistaken for a fast food bag has been named “Snowball” by its owners.

Chip and Cindy Waikem said they were driving from Canton, Ohio, to Massillon when they spotted the critter in their neighbour’s front yard.

In an interview with a US news agency, Chip Waikem recalled remarking, “My God, that is a groundhog.”

Watch the video here:

“We both were from a farm community and never saw such a creature.”

Waikem contacted the Ohio Department of Natural Resources on Facebook in an effort to learn more about the woodchuck with odd colouring.

According to him, the couple’s granddaughter gave the groundhog the name “Snowball.”

It was unclear if the groundhog was albino, in which case its body was completely devoid of colour, or leucistic, in which case only a portion of its body lacked pigment.

