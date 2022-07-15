Advertisement
Edition: English
Salman Khan reveals his salary for upcoming Big Boss season

Bollywood actor Salman Khan

  • Salman has revealed his salary for the next Big Boss season.
  • He has 10 years of experience as a host of reality shows.
  • The show is expected to premiere later this year.
The next season of Bigg Boss 16 is preparing for its premiere in the coming months, and Salman Khan is reportedly charging the following fee.

According to reports, Salman has requested a big fee increase — three times what he was paid for Bigg Boss 15’s previous season. The Bollywood actor was paid Rs 15 crore each episode for unaired content last year.

According to a website, Salman has requested this amount to host the season. He has already agreed to host Bigg Boss 16 at an Abu Dhabi event. If the creators have agreed to his large fee increase, it has not yet been determined.

Dabang star has dominated the show for many years. Contestants and spectators value his guidance after a decade of experience as a host.

Contestants respect him in high regard, whether he is providing them with personal guidance, task advice, or game ideas. Weekend Ka Vaar episodes featuring Salman are the most-watched episodes of Bigg Boss seasons.

Tejasswi Prakash won the competition last year, while Pratik Sehajpal and Karan Kundrra finished as the first and second runners-up.

A few days ago, ETimes TV announced exclusively that the reality program is presently in pre-production and that building will begin on the property the following week. The house is anticipated to be entirely constructed by mid-September, after which the technical work will commence. The show is anticipated to premiere by the end of September or the first week of October.

