Savannah Daisley Heiress who had ‘intimate relation with boy, 14 begs to be released from jail

A MULTI-MILLIONAIRE businesswoman who has been charged with having sex with a minor has pleaded for her release from custody because her business is suffering.

Last month, Savannah Daisley, 48, traded in her opulent £5.6 million waterfront property in Sydney for a jail cell in one of the country’s most renowned jails.

Following a drunken affair in May of last year, the celebrity weight loss guru and daughter of well-known horse breeder Ross Daisley allegedly had sex with the 14-year-old boy four times in one day.

Last month, Daisley was remanded in custody on four counts of aggravated sexual contact with a child between the ages of 14 and 16.

The alleged offences of the Instagram influencer started at 5 p.m. on May 19, 2021, and lasted for a full day.

According to the authorities, she was “extremely drunk” at the time of the alleged acts.

Daisley has made references to her former alcoholism difficulties on her Instagram feed.

She is currently pleading to be granted bail and released from Sydney’s infamous Silverwater Women’s Maximum Security Prison, which is around 20 kilometres away from her enormous beachfront estate.

She made a bail application on Monday in Downing Centre Local Court in Sydney, pledging a bond of $100,000 AUS (£58k) as security.

She argues that her lucrative detox business is losing “millions of dollars” while she is incarcerated and that her mental health is deteriorating in her filthy cell.

According to the attorneys for the Smart Cleanse inventor, Daisley ought to be freed as well because her mother has ovarian cancer.

Daisley has declared her willingness to submit daily reports to the police from her upscale Longueville neighbourhood house in Sydney.

Her hearing was attended by her father, who had previously volunteered to post a bond of $10,000 AUS (£5.8k) to free his daughter.

The thoroughbred racehorse Choisir, bred famously by Ross Daisley, won at the renowned Royal Ascot and Newmarket races in 2003, turning him into an international champion.

Daisley has not yet legally entered a plea despite having refuted every accusation levelled against her.

According to the police, they have proof that she acknowledged kissing the teen after they legally bugged her phone.

The next court appearance for the lifestyle entrepreneur, who has about 40,000 Instagram followers, is scheduled for August 23.

In 2014, Daisley started her detox business, Smart Cleanse, offering a 14-day regimen that would aid consumers in lowering stress levels, losing weight, and “reversing ageing.”

Along with the programme, she later released a detox book, a food channel called Smart Cleanse, and online courses.

A lot of famous people started endorsing her programme, including Jodi Gordan from Neighbours, who was included in a video advertisement for the business in June of last year.

Some of the most notorious female prisoners in Australia are housed at Silverwater Women’s Correctional Center.

They include Jessica Camilleri, who beheaded her mother, Kathleen Folbigg, a serial child killer, Sharyn Ward, who deliberately starved to death her nine-year-old child, and Alo-Bridget Namoa, a terrorist planner.

Rebecca Butterfield, a cannibal who skinned, beheaded, and cooked her husband’s head with vegetables and sauce, is also housed there.