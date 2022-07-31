Scientists baffled by 8,300-foot-deep sea surface alien holes

The holes were discovered by the crew of the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration’s (NOAA) Okeanos Explorer ship.

The research was conducted as part of the “Voyage to the Ridge 2022 expedition,” which aims to study coral reefs in this region of the Atlantic Ocean.

The discovery of almost “perfectly aligned” holes at the bottom of the Atlantic Ocean has perplexed scientists.

During their study of the Mid-Atlantic Ridge, the crew of the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration’s (NOAA) Okeanos Explorer ship found the holes about 2.6 km below the surface of the ocean.

Reports said that the holes formed at regular intervals over a long distance, but no expert could figure out where they came from.

The NOAA researchers noted on Facebook, “These holes have been previously reported from the region, but their origin remains a mystery.”

Even though the holes look almost like they were made by people, the small mounds of silt around them make it look like they were dug by something.

During a diving investigation in 2004, two marine biologists from the US National Marine Fisheries Service found holes on the ocean floor that were similar to these.

Some scientists hypothesised that the holes were created by an aquatic organism, but no evidence was found to support this theory. Following the post on social media, a lot of individuals hypothesised that the holes could be caused by ocean floor gases escaping.

As part of the continuing expedition, the NOAA team has stated a wish to explore them further.

