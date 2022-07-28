Advertisement
  Shaniera Akram responded to Noor Bukhari's criticism of Humayun Saeed's film
Shaniera Akram responded to Noor Bukhari’s criticism of Humayun Saeed’s film

Shaniera Akram responded to Noor Bukhari’s criticism of Humayun Saeed’s film

Shaniera Akram responded to Noor Bukhari’s criticism of Humayun Saeed’s film

Shaniera Akram bashes Noor Bukhari for getting older

  Shaniera Akram, wife of former cricketer Wasim Akram, responded to Noor Bukhari's criticism of Humayun Saeed's new film,
Shaniera Akram, wife of former cricketer Wasim Akram, responded to Noor Bukhari’s criticism of Humayun Saeed’s new film, London Nahi Jaunga.

Noor, a veteran actress, reviewed a new film. She joked about Humayun Saeed’s age and asked him to play mature roles.

She praised Nadeem Baig’s direction and cinematography, but she thought Humayun Saeed’s age hurt the love story.

Shaniera Akram responded to Noor Bukhar on Instagram.

“I don’t know about this. From my experience I think many incredible love stories happen a lot in the second half of lift just depends on how the script is written,” Shaniera wrote.

“So many people haven’t found their true love or are still looking for it. There are many unmarried, divorced or widowed people in the world, don’t rule them out, theirs is the true story of finding love!”

Next Story