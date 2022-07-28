Shaniera Akram, wife of former cricketer Wasim Akram, responded to Noor Bukhari’s criticism of Humayun Saeed’s new film,

Dhaagon Se Baandhaa is Akshay Kumar’s song about his sister’s wedding.

Akshay Kumar released a Raksha Bandhan song on Thursday.

Advertisement

Shaniera Akram, wife of former cricketer Wasim Akram, responded to Noor Bukhari’s criticism of Humayun Saeed’s new film, London Nahi Jaunga.

Akshay Kumar released a Raksha Bandhan song on Thursday. Dhaagon Se Baandhaa is Akshay Kumar’s song about his sister’s wedding. It shows Akshay’s childhood with his sisters.

Arijit Singh, Shreya Ghoshal sing Dhaagon Se Baandhaa. Himesh Reshammiya composed the music for Irshad Kamil’s lyrics. The song begins with Akshay’s sister’s wedding, an emotional family moment. Akshay tries to please his sisters. It shows Raksha Bandhan.

Jitna yeh bhai-behene ladte hai usse kai zyada ek dusre se pyaar bhi karte hai! ♥️#DhaagonSeBaandhaa song from #RakshaBandhan is out, tune in now. 🔗- https://t.co/dSb1fZF2Z5#ReturnToFeelings #RakshaBandhan11August pic.twitter.com/0ox67oziu2 Advertisement — Akshay Kumar (@akshaykumar) July 28, 2022

Noor, a veteran actress, reviewed a new film. She joked about Humayun Saeed’s age and asked him to play mature roles.

She praised Nadeem Baig’s direction and cinematography, but she thought Humayun Saeed’s age hurt the love story.

Shaniera Akram responded to Noor Bukhar on Instagram.

“I don’t know about this. From my experience I think many incredible love stories happen a lot in the second half of lift just depends on how the script is written,” Shaniera wrote.

Advertisement

“So many people haven’t found their true love or are still looking for it. There are many unmarried, divorced or widowed people in the world, don’t rule them out, theirs is the true story of finding love!”

Also Read Celebrities Send Humayun Saeed Warm Birthday Messages Superstar Humayun Saeed is a talented and well-known Pakistani actor who has...