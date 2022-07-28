Advertisement
Edition: English
Tennessee firefighters free dog’s head from truck tyre

Credits: Facebook

  • Tennessee firefighters rescued a puppy whose head became trapped in a tyre.
  • The puppy and her siblings wandered onto the homeowner’s property.
In Tennessee firefighters rescued an inquisitive puppy whose head became wedged in the midst of a defunct truck tyre.

The Hardin County Fire Department stated in a Facebook post that firefighters were dispatched to a residence in Savannah to rescue a dog whose head was wedged in the middle of a tire rim.

Take a look:

The department’s deputy director of emergency management, LaRae Sliger, stated that the Labrador puppy and three of its siblings wandered onto the homeowner’s property.

The homeowner called the cops after discovering the dog trapped in the tyre.

Well, we had a first this morning. The puppy is fine after removing her from the wheel. This definitely gets filed in the ‘puppies do the darndest things’ category,”  said the department on Facebook.

Sliger reported that the homeowner is currently caring for the dog and its siblings.

