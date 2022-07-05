The US presses for Myanmar arms embargo after the massacre
WASHINGTON, Dec 28, 2021 (AFP) - The United States renewed calls Tuesday for...
According to the Gun Violence Archive, the massacre was the 309th mass shooting in 2022.
The organisation monitors shootings in which at least four persons are injured or killed, excluding the gunman.
As of early Tuesday, Gun Violence Archive had recorded 314 mass shootings, the most recent of which occurred in Kenosha, Wisconsin, where one person died and four others were wounded.
According to GVA statistics, five other mass shootings occurred in the United States on July 4th, including occurrences in Boston, Chicago, and Richmond, Virginia.
Cops said the gunman fired from a rooftop during the parade, sending people running for cover amid the chaos.
In Boston, four men were shot at 12:15 a.m. Monday near Washington and Baily streets. According to NBC Boston, at least 11 individuals were injured in seven distinct gunshot situations between late Sunday and early Monday.
Meanwhile, the Highland Park massacre has been added to GVA’s list of 13 mass murders in the United States with 20 or more casualties since 2013.
According to GVA data, the 2017 Las Vegas shooting, carried out by a shooter who opened fire at a packed music festival, remains the worst assault during that time period, with 59 people killed and 441 wounded.
Second on the list is the 2016 Orlando nightclub shooting. Fifty people were murdered and another 53 were injured when a gunman opened fire on a gay nightclub and shot down patrons until he was dead by police after a three-hour standoff.
Children scramble to safety after escaping via a window during a mass shooting at Robb Elementary School on May 24, 2022, when a shooter killed nineteen children and two adults.
courtesy of REUTERS
“This will never stop,” a lady tweeted in response to GVA’s list of the deadliest mass shootings in the previous decade. “We require #GunControlNow.”
Catch all the International News, Trending News, Breaking News Event and Latest News Updates on The BOL News
Download The BOL News App to get the Daily News Update & Live News.