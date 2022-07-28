Advertisement
Edition: English
Edition: English

Follow us on

Open App
World
Business & Finance
Sports
Cricket
Technology
Life & Style
Viral & Shocking
Advertisement
Advertisement
  • News
  • Trending
  • Viral Video: DSP Daughter Salutes Father as She Joins Police
Viral Video: DSP Daughter Salutes Father as She Joins Police

Viral Video: DSP Daughter Salutes Father as She Joins Police

Articles
Advertisement
Viral Video: DSP Daughter Salutes Father as She Joins Police

DSP Daughter Salutes Father as She Joins Police

Advertisement
  • Recent video that has gone viral, CSS officer Hira is praised for saluting her father on her first day of work
  • Hira made a video of her father’s reaction and then saluted him.
  • Her father loved his daughter very much.
Advertisement

In a recent video that has gone viral, CSS officer Hira is praised for saluting her father on her first day of work as a customs inspector. Well, it was the first time she had talked to her father since becoming an inspector, and she was very excited. Hira made a video of her father’s reaction and then saluted him.

Her father loved his daughter very much. His father seemed happy and proud of his daughter. Look at how the little girl and her father, who is an inspector, talk to each other. It will warm your heart.

 

Advertisement
Advertisement
View this post on Instagram
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

 

A post shared by Hira Ali (@hiraz.aura)

Advertisement

Most people on social media praised the girl and said that she made her father very proud. They also praised the girl’s act of coming to her father and saluting him. People also said that her father must be very proud of her now that she has done so well.

She came to work in her official car and uniform, which girls loved, and they said they wanted to be like her one day.

Viral Video of Daughter in Uniform Saluting Father Gets Praised

Viral Video of Daughter in Uniform Saluting Father Gets Praised

Viral Video of Daughter in Uniform Saluting Father Gets Praised

Advertisement

Viral Video of Daughter in Uniform Saluting Father Gets Praised Almost all of the girls prayed for her and also hoped that they would do well. Also, they said that the girl is very cute. Check out what people have said.

Also Read

Viral Video: Dog sliding into pool is hilarious
Viral Video: Dog sliding into pool is hilarious

The video was shared on Twitter by the page 'Buitengebieden' that posts...

Advertisement
Read More News On

Catch all the Entertainment News, Trending News, Breaking News Event and Latest News Updates on The BOL News


Download The BOL News App to get the Daily News Update & Live News.


End of Article
BOL Stories of the day
Hansal Mehta said he tells stories that will be lost over time
Hansal Mehta said he tells stories that will be lost over time
Shahid Kapoor & Shehnaaz Gill share fun moment during chat show
Shahid Kapoor & Shehnaaz Gill share fun moment during chat show
King Charles III meets Ukraine's President Zelensky at Buckingham Palace
King Charles III meets Ukraine's President Zelensky at Buckingham Palace
David Schwimmer participates in
David Schwimmer participates in "The Great British Baking Show" celebrity special
King Charles and Queen Camilla greeted as heroes during their visit to Brick Lane
King Charles and Queen Camilla greeted as heroes during their visit to Brick Lane
Lea Michele claims she had a lot of
Lea Michele claims she had a lot of "healing and eye-opening" conversations after Glee criticism
Advertisement
In The Spotlight

In The Spotlight

Popular From Pakistan

Popular From Pakistan

More Latest News
Entertainment News

Entertainment News

More Latest News
Advertisement

Next Story