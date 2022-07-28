Recent video that has gone viral, CSS officer Hira is praised for saluting her father on her first day of work

Hira made a video of her father’s reaction and then saluted him.

Her father loved his daughter very much.

Advertisement

In a recent video that has gone viral, CSS officer Hira is praised for saluting her father on her first day of work as a customs inspector. Well, it was the first time she had talked to her father since becoming an inspector, and she was very excited. Hira made a video of her father’s reaction and then saluted him.

Her father loved his daughter very much. His father seemed happy and proud of his daughter. Look at how the little girl and her father, who is an inspector, talk to each other. It will warm your heart.

Advertisement Advertisement View this post on Instagram Advertisement Advertisement Advertisement Advertisement A post shared by Hira Ali (@hiraz.aura)

Advertisement

Most people on social media praised the girl and said that she made her father very proud. They also praised the girl’s act of coming to her father and saluting him. People also said that her father must be very proud of her now that she has done so well.

She came to work in her official car and uniform, which girls loved, and they said they wanted to be like her one day.

Advertisement

Almost all of the girls prayed for her and also hoped that they would do well. Also, they said that the girl is very cute. Check out what people have said.

Also Read Viral Video: Dog sliding into pool is hilarious The video was shared on Twitter by the page 'Buitengebieden' that posts...