Watch: Woman crosses train track seconds before train arrives

Screengrabs from a video shared by @AwanishSharan on Twitter

  • A video of a woman crossing a railway track seconds before another train’s arrival has gone viral on the internet.
  • Internet users have criticised the passengers’ recklessness, especially the woman.
  • Awanish Sharan, a member of the Indian Administrative Service, tweeted the video with some suggestions.
A video of a woman crossing a train track mere seconds before another train’s arrival has gone viral on the internet.

Awanish Sharan, a member of the Indian Administrative Service, tweeted the video with some suggestions. “Life is yours. The decision is yours, “the translated caption for the post stated.

In the footage, individuals exit a train that wasn’t on a platform. The video recorder warns people of an approaching train.

One family panicked at the warning and threw their luggage over the rail.

Watch the video here:

In the midst of the mayhem, a woman is seen crossing the railroad track just before another train arrives on a different track. This risky manoeuvre could have cost her her life. Luckily, she was able to return to safety.

The IAS Officer warned against such risky behaviour. Internet users criticised the passengers’ recklessness, especially the woman.

One user said, “Idea no. 56. From the book of 1001 dumb ways to die.” Others said, “What a stupid bunch of people they are. aur inlogon ko hi vikas (development) chahiye hota hai.”

A third simply referred to the passengers as “Khatron Ke Khiladi,” while a fourth asked, “Why so much risk hurry. playing with our own life.

Since being shared on Tuesday, the video has received more than 204,000 views.

