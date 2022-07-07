World Chocolate Day: what do you need to know about the sweet treat?

Belgium chocolate factory shuts over salmonella outbreak
Barry Callebaut halted production at its facility in Wieze, Belgium, on Monday....
There aren’t many people who don’t like chocolate. It is a popular treat all across the world.
World Chocolate Day is observed on July 7 all across the world. This is because it’s thought that on this day in 1550, chocolate made its way to Europe for the first time. The inaugural of this Day was celebrated in 2009.
Although historians estimate that cocoa has been eaten for roughly 2000 years. Recent research suggests that it may have existed far earlier.
In countries like Panama, Mexico, El Salvador, Costa Rica, and Honduras (known as Mesoamerican), the majority of the indigenous people have been producing and consuming chocolate-based beverages for a very long time. However, the one made from roasted and crushed cacao seed kernels has a different story. The origins falls to Olmec civilization around 19th to 11th BCE.
The first cocoa seed-based beverage was created by the Maya and Aztec people. As they thought that the cocoa pod was thought to have supernatural and magical qualities by both cultures.
To give the final product its flavor, the bitter cacao seeds are fermented. The cacao is first transformed into a butter and then to solids. To finally create the product that we like eating, butter and solids were added together with sugar, condensed milk, or powdered milks.
So, if you enjoy this sweet treat. Eat one today to mark the occasion. Happy eating.
