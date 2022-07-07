World Chocolate Day: what do you need to know about the sweet treat?

Chocolate is the most well-loved treat throughout the world.

July 7 is celebrated as world chocolate day.

The first cocoa seed-based beverage was created by the Maya and Aztec people.

There aren’t many people who don’t like chocolate. It is a popular treat all across the world.

World Chocolate Day is observed on July 7 all across the world. This is because it’s thought that on this day in 1550, chocolate made its way to Europe for the first time. The inaugural of this Day was celebrated in 2009.

The Origin Story

Although historians estimate that cocoa has been eaten for roughly 2000 years. Recent research suggests that it may have existed far earlier.

In countries like Panama, Mexico, El Salvador, Costa Rica, and Honduras (known as Mesoamerican), the majority of the indigenous people have been producing and consuming chocolate-based beverages for a very long time. However, the one made from roasted and crushed cacao seed kernels has a different story. The origins falls to Olmec civilization around 19th to 11th BCE.

Chocolate Cultural Reference

From the plant to the chocolate bar

To give the final product its flavor, the bitter cacao seeds are fermented. The cacao is first transformed into a butter and then to solids. To finally create the product that we like eating, butter and solids were added together with sugar, condensed milk, or powdered milks.

Fun fact:

Around 36 million of boxes are sold on Valentine’s Day each year, particularly those in the shape of hearts.

African countries produce 70% of the world’s cocoa now.

Prior to this, only royal family members ate it as a delicacy. Whereas, the people began to have access to choco during the Industrial Revolution.

Francis Fry was the one who invented the first bar.

Moreover, One pound of this deliciousness is made from 400 cacao beans.

The most expensive choco-bar in the world cost Rs 4.3 lakh a kilogramme.

So, if you enjoy this sweet treat. Eat one today to mark the occasion. Happy eating.