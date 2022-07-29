The popular Indian YouTuber Yashraj Mukhate used his music to recreate of the meme.

He wrote “Badtameez Shafiq” as the caption for the video.

Fans reacted hilariously.

Advertisement

Pakistan is known around the world for its viral memes, such as “Anday Wala Burger,” “Eye to Eye,” and Chand Nawab’s style of reporting. After social media grew and musical apps like Tiktok came out, Pakistanis made classic and funny memes that people all over the world liked. The “Shafiq Meme” got a lot of views and was used by a lot of well-known actors in Pakistan.

The popular Indian YouTuber Yashraj Mukhate used his music to make a new version of the meme, and it turned out to be a very funny video. He wrote “Badtameez Shafiq” as the caption for the video, and he also pinned the post, which fans love. Check out what he does for fun.

Advertisement Advertisement View this post on Instagram Advertisement Advertisement Advertisement Advertisement A post shared by Yashraj Mukhate (@yashrajmukhate)

Advertisement

Fans really like his remake and enjoy it a lot because of his style and music. He keeps lip-syncing “I Love You” while the girl says, “Shafiq, You had no right to say I Love You.” They loved the way he looked and acted while making the video. Fans in India also like the meme, and they are giving Yashraj a lot of praise. Fans in Pakistan said they had been waiting so long for this. People in Pakistan added their friends to a meme. Check out what people have said.

People reacting in the comment section hilariously;

Advertisement

Also Read Watch: Merub Ali latest TikTok video goes viral Merub is a stunning Pakistani television fashion model. Merub new TikTok video...