Adnan Siddiqui quits APPNA event over Prophet comments

Adnan Siddiqui, a well-known actor and producer, will not be at APPNA, which will be held in the US from July 14th to July 16th.

In a statement from his team, it is said that Siddiqui strongly condemns the rude and offensive things that Hindu right-wing Indian politicians have said about the Prophet (PBUH). “My conscience won’t let me hang out with artists from the country that insulted our Prophet,” he said. I have nothing against the artists as people, but I’m not going to the event as a form of protest and to show support for Muslims around the world.

Muslim countries all over the world, including Pakistan, have spoken out against what the two Indian leaders said. Mr. Siddiqui says, “As a Pakistani, I stand with my country, which has harshly criticised the Indian government for letting this kind of Islamophobia happen.”

