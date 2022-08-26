African children dancing to the Hindi song “Kala Chashma” has gone viral

Advertisement
Articles
  • The video was shared by the Instagram account.
  • People from other countries can be seen dancing to popular Hindi songs.
  • Their dancing steps are very well coordinated.
There are lots of videos on the Internet of Indian people dancing to Hindi songs. But people from other countries also love Hindi songs for all their glory. People from other countries can be seen dancing to popular Hindi songs on videos, which are always fun to watch.

A few days ago, a video of a Norwegian dance group called Quick Style moving to the song Kala Chashma went viral. Now, a video of a group of African kids dancing to the same song is getting a lot of attention. The video shows the African kids dancing to the song “Kala Chashma” from the movie “Baar Baar Dekho,” which stars Siddharth Malhotra and Katrina Kaif.

The video was shared by the Instagram account. The Instagram page, which has more than four million followers, says in its bio that it is an NGO that uses music, dance, and drama to help vulnerable children in Uganda get an education and basic needs.

They put the video online with the words, “Hello Bollywood, here we come bringing y’all Happiness from Uganda.” On the video, each kid can be seen dancing to the Hindi song with a lot of energy and happiness. Their steps are very well coordinated.

A post shared by SMASH TALENT FOUNDATION UG (@smashtalentkidsafrica)

