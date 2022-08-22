After snogging my lover, my face was covered in pus-filled areas; the doctor explained the explanation, and I was horrified

SHE was having a passionate snog with her bearded lover.

Jaleigh Robbins, on the other hand, was terrified when her face burst in pus-filled patches mere days later.

She turned to TikTok to share a video of the incident, showing her with her head in her hands and writing, “Kisses my boyfriend with facial hair thinking nothing of it.”

Jaleigh’s camera then cut to a close-up of her chin, which was covered with pus-filled lesions and red areas.

“Bacterial infection,” she explained.

“It was a long two weeks,” she captioned the video.

People instantly weighed in on Jaleigh’s issue in the comments area, with one commenting, “This is literally the second video I’ve watched with this identical incident……”

“This is a real possibility!! There is a lot of germs stored in the beard, which is why men should take care of it more than they do when they shower “additional was added

“That’s why we stick with the clean-shaven kings,” another person wrote.

“This has never happened to me, do they not wash their faces?” said another.

Jaleigh then returned to the comments section to explain that she had only reacted so negatively because she had an appointment at the salon ahead of time.

“OMG it was from a facial and the tanning bed, which made my skin incredibly sensitive and then it just made it worse,” she explained.

Someone another responded, saying, “I’m an Esthetician, and that shouldn’t be caused by a facial or tanning bed.”

“Unless they didn’t clean their instruments.” Dirt/bacteria produce impetigo.”