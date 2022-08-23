Advertisement
Edition: English
Advertisement
Edition: English

Follow us on

Open App
World
Business & Finance
Sports
Cricket
Technology
Life & Style
Viral & Shocking
Advertisement
Advertisement
  • News
  • Trending
  • Aima Baig faces severe backlash for wearing bold outfits
Aima Baig faces severe backlash for wearing bold outfits

Aima Baig faces severe backlash for wearing bold outfits

Articles
Advertisement
Aima Baig faces severe backlash for wearing bold outfits

Aima Baig faces severe backlash for wearing bold outfits

Advertisement

Aima Baig is a real popstar with 4.3 million Instagram followers. She has been singing for a long time and has a lot of experience. Her song “Loota Rey” from the movie “Quaid-e-Azam Zindabad” recently broke records and was loved by fans.

The Kaif o Suroor singer recently showed off and posted a carousel of pictures of herself looking beautiful and having fun while playing dress-up in a cute outfit from her trip to the UK on her Instagram account.

 

Advertisement
Advertisement
View this post on Instagram
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

 

A post shared by Aima Baig (@aima_baig_official)

Advertisement

When she poses for the camera, the beauty looks great in her ethereal form. People who liked her page liked the post a lot.

But a small number of keyboard warriors didn’t like Baig’s bold pose and outfit. She was told what was right and wrong, and insults were left under her picture. But most people liked her pretty face and cute photo dump.

Baig is one of the most talented singers to come out of the music scene in the past few years.

Also Read

Tipu Sharif and Mishi Khan Discuss the Advantages of Being Single
Tipu Sharif and Mishi Khan Discuss the Advantages of Being Single

In response to this question, all of the guests took turns speaking...

Advertisement
Read More News On

Catch all the Entertainment News, Trending News, Breaking News Event and Latest News Updates on The BOL News


Download The BOL News App to get the Daily News Update & Live News.


End of Article
Advertisement
In The Spotlight

In The Spotlight

Popular From Pakistan

Popular From Pakistan

More Latest News
Entertainment News

Entertainment News

More Latest News
Advertisement

Next Story