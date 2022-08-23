Aima Baig faces severe backlash for wearing bold outfits

Aima Baig is a real popstar with 4.3 million Instagram followers. She has been singing for a long time and has a lot of experience. Her song “Loota Rey” from the movie “Quaid-e-Azam Zindabad” recently broke records and was loved by fans.

The Kaif o Suroor singer recently showed off and posted a carousel of pictures of herself looking beautiful and having fun while playing dress-up in a cute outfit from her trip to the UK on her Instagram account.

When she poses for the camera, the beauty looks great in her ethereal form. People who liked her page liked the post a lot.

But a small number of keyboard warriors didn’t like Baig’s bold pose and outfit. She was told what was right and wrong, and insults were left under her picture. But most people liked her pretty face and cute photo dump.

Baig is one of the most talented singers to come out of the music scene in the past few years.

