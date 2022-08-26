Aima Baig posted a picture in her makeup room, showing armpits

People in Pakistan think that Aima Baig is one of the best singers there is. She became famous at a very young age and has had a lot of hits with her voice. There is no doubt that Allah Almighty gave Aima Baig’s voice a lot of sweetness and tone. People liked the OST of Ary digital’s drama series Do Bol, which was sung in her voice.

Aima Baig has made crores of rupees before she turned 30 years old. Yes, this girl in Lahore has her own car and house. But the good news is that she hasn’t had a boyfriend yet. Sources also say that she is no longer going to marry the actor Shahbaz Shigri. No one knows why they broke up, but they are no longer seen together.

Not many people know that Aima Baig is Hania Aamir’s best friend, but she is. Aima Baig got her start in show business with a talk show. Later, she became a singer. In her interview, Aima Baig also said that her family was very strict and didn’t want her to go into show business. But ever since she was a child, she wanted to do something big that would make her family proud, so she worked hard day and night to get there.

A few hours ago, Aima Baig’s official Instagram posted a picture of the singer looking a little sleepy with her armpits up and what looks like “makeup” on her face. As soon as Aima’s picture went viral on social media, people started saying that Pakistani actresses are becoming rude.

