Aima Baig posts throwback photos says Missing them long hair

Aima Baig is hands down one of the most beautiful and multitalented singers of Pakistan. With her perfect singing skills, the 26-year-old always stands out with her charismatic persona.

The Kaif-o-Suroor star rose to the pinnacle of fame with her blockbuster songs and now she is winning hearts in the world of glitz and glam with her ultra-glam style and uber stylish looks.

Taking to Instagram, Baig posted throwback pictures from her long hair days Saba Qamar can also been seen in the pictures during fashion shoot where she flaunted a black bodycon dance with silver matching earrings. Donning  fuchsia dress, Aima looked stunning. She captioned the post, “Missing them long hair..
Also i still dont understand why they put me on a ladder! 🤷‍♀️.”

Earlier, Baig started her career by co-hosting the show Mazaaq Raat. She is now the most popular female singer in Pakistan. The Malang singer found her own place in the business.

