Aima Baig surprises fans with her bold photos

The Pakistani singer Aima Baig is a god-given powerhouse when it comes to her success and fame. The Groove Mera is currently on vacation in London, United Kingdom. She is known for her amazing skills and powerful voice.

But Baig’s dress didn’t go over well because of how bold it looked. Baig wore a blue dress with flowers and a pair of earrings with a sweetheart neckline. Baig looked like an angel because she didn’t wear much makeup. People didn’t like Baig’s summer dress with spaghetti straps because they thought she would dress more modestly.

People were angry when screenshots of the actress’s video quickly spread on social media. Fans say that Baig looked like she was drunk and that she became more daring as her name became more well-known.

It’s important to know that Baig loves to wear western clothes, even though most of them get bad reviews. As soon as the video went viral, people on the internet said that she likes to wear provocative dresses and that the freedom of the UK has nothing to do with what she wears.

Advertisement

Baig started her career by co-hosting the show Mazaaq Raat. She is now the most popular female singer in Pakistan. The Malang singer found her own place in the business.

Also Read Sarah Khan and Falak Shabbir’s travel diaries goes viral Pakistani actors Sarah Khan and Falak Shabir are one of the country’s...