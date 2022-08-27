Ali Ansari fan feels to look like actor Imran Hashmi

Advertisement
  News
  Trending
  • Saboor and Ali are both working very successfully
  • Imran Hashmi has always had a very bold image.
  • Fans are eager to watch the talented duo together.
Ali Ansari is one of those actors that everyone loves, not just because they are good at what they do, but also because of who they are and how humble they are with their fans and in front of the camera. Fans are even more excited to see him and Saboor Aly perform together now that they are married. Saboor and Ali are both very successful in their careers, and when they appeared on Tabish Hashmi’s Hasna Mana Hai together, it was a treat for their fans.

Tabish asked Ali Ansari how he feels about the fact that a lot of people say he looks like Bollywood actor Imran Hashmi. Because of the roles he plays on screen, Imran Hashmi has always had a very bold image, and Ali for a second seemed out of place. Here are some ways to compare two stars from different countries.

Ali Ansari said that he doesn’t think he looks like Imran Hashmi, and he doesn’t want his career to go in the same direction as Imran’s. He was a good sport about it, even though his wife Saboor made fun of him because the host asked about his acting. Ali made it clear that he was also talking about Imran Hashmi’s work, since no one knew what he was like in real life.

