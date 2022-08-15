Singer Ali Zafar has rocked the Stage on 75th Independence Day of Pakistan in Irvine, California. This time, the concert saw artists from across Pakistan performing on national songs to the tunes of modern and traditional tunes. The concert started with an energetic performance by singer, guitarist.

Ali Zafar enthralled his fans with a stellar performance, the crowds excitement was so insane for him.

UFP Los Angles collaborate to celebrate Pakistan’s independence day in Azaadi mela features Danyal and Ali Zafar in which platanium sponsers gold sponsers ans silver sponsers were also included to celebrate this day.