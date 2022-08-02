Alia Bhatt spoke about if the salaries of stars should be reassessed

Alia said that the main thing that brings money to the box office these days is good content.

July 31, Shamshera had made 60 crore all over the world.

She also said that the content is what makes a star.

Advertisement

Alia Bhatt has talked about stars and whether or not their pay should change when their movies don’t do well at the box office. In a new interview, Alia said that the main thing that brings money to the box office these days is good content. She also said that “the content is what makes a star.”

Alia’s comment about flop movies and stars comes a few days after the movie Shamshera, starring her husband, actor Ranbir Kapoor, did poorly at the box office. Up until July 31, Shamshera had made 60 crore all over the world. The movie cost 150 crore to make, which is a lot of money.

Alia talked to Indian Express about what it means to be a star in the modern world. It’s the love, but there’s also a certain kind of star who will make money at the box office. But that can’t happen without content. In the end, it’s the power of the content that brings people to the theatre. There are some things that can only be experienced on the big screen, but good content that has stood the test of time is something that people should and do seek out. So, the content you give to people is what makes you famous.”

Alia’s comment about flop movies and stars comes a few days after the movie Shamshera, starring her husband, actor Ranbir Kapoor, did poorly at the box office. Up until July 31, Shamshera had made 60 crore all over the world. The movie cost 150 crore to make, which is a lot of money.

Alia also talked about how much a star makes if a movie doesn’t do well at the box office or bombs. She said, “I agree that the salaries of the stars should be equal to the cost of making the movie. But, because I’m young, I’m not the right person to tell anyone what they should charge. She also said that some actors refuse to get paid (or give back money) because they know their movies didn’t do well. She also said, “If you ask me if there needs to be some reevaluating in general, I’m sure all the producers think that way… Even a famous person thinks this way.”

Alia has several projects in the works, including Heart of Stone, which will be her first movie in Hollywood. Gal Gadot and Jamie Dornan will also be in Tom Harper’s upcoming spy thriller for Netflix. Her next role will be in Darlings. On August 5, Netflix will also start showing the dark comedy, which stars Vijay Varma and Shefali Shah.

Advertisement

Alia will then be in Brahmastra, directed by Ayan Mukerji, which will be her first movie with Ranbir Kapoor. She will also be seen with Ranveer Singh in Karan Johar’s Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani and with Priyanka Chopra and Katrina Kaif in Farhan Akhtar’s Jee Le Zaraa.