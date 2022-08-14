Advertisement
Alizeh Shah slays in short hairs








Actor Alizeh Shah is one of the most followed celebrities on social media platform. She shares personal and professional pictures and clips with her millions of fans which become hit.

Recently, Alizeh Shah has changed the style of her hair. At the end of her work on the project Mera Dil Mera Dushman, she made the decision to try something new. As a first step toward this goal, she changed the colour of her hair, and then, a few months later, she got a bob haircut. This short length not only looks excellent on Alizeh Shah, but it has also reduced the amount of time she has spent in front of the camera. She is starting to look more her age and the shorter hairstyle is working wonders for her.

Earlier, Shah went on Instagram and told everyone what she did to lose so much weight. She said that Dr. Yumna Chattha was the reason she was able to lose weight, even though it was not an easy task. The diet plan and supplement “Morin-G” from Dr. Yumna helped her lose weight, eat better, speed up her metabolism, and get back in shape. She also said that the supplement helps people lose 4-5 kg a month.

