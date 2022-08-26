Alyana Falak blooms like a flower

Actress Sarah and Singer Falak awed fans with yet another glimpse of their princess Alyana which has been viral across social media platforms. Sarah took to her Instagram feed today to share a flower blooming picture of Alyana, where the little princess is seen getting the popular around to catch the lilac flowers’ for his wife Sarah, but baby.

The picture won the hearts of her fans as they couldn’t help but pour their love for the beautiful baby girl. The pictures of baby Alyana has gone viral across social media platforms melting millions of hearts, while a number of social users dropped lovely compliments for the toddler.

Earlier, Sarah Khan treated her 8.8 million Instagram followers with a heartwarming video of her husband Falak holding his daughter. The clip got millions of likes as well. For those unversed, the celebrity couple got married in July of 2020. They welcomed their first child – baby girl Alyana in October last year. Falak Shabir took to Instagram to share the good news with his friends and fans. “So happy to announce the arrival of my daughter who is half me and half the one I love. Introducing ALYANA FALAK,” he said, revealing the name of the newborn.

