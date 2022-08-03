Amber Khan’s vacation video has received a lot of criticism

Amber Khan, a former Pakistani model and host.

She quickly became one of the most famous hosts in Pakistan.

The Sanwari actress took a trip to Azerbaijan with her friends to celebrate her success.

Amber Khan was seen having a great time as she went to places like Gabala, Universal Studios, and many others that are interesting in Baku. Khan shared a happy video of herself and her friends while she was in Baku. The beautiful women danced and posed for pictures. She also wrote “A day in Baku, Azerbaijan with my lifelines” under the video.

But the supposed funny video didn’t go over well on social media, where people said Khan was just trying to be cool. The keyboard warrior started to say bad things about the actress, but Khan didn’t care.

It’s clear that women in the entertainment business are expected to never get old and always look young, which is impossible. It’s also sad that married actresses have a negative reputation.

Amber Khan made her acting debut on TV in 2014 with the shows Dusri Biwi, Sanwari, Mohabbat Khawab Safar, Khuda Mera Bhi Hai, and Ishq Ya Rabba.

