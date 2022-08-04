Amna Ilyas faces criticism for sharing throwback trip to Paris

Amna Ilyas has been the target of online criticism after a recent throwback post .

Adding some sparkle at eiffle tower from Paris.

Amna Ilyas became the target of online trolls.

Advertisement

Pakistani actress Amna Ilyas has been the target of online criticism after a recent throwback post about adding some sparkle to the Eiffel Tower in Paris went viral on social media.

Advertisement Advertisement View this post on Instagram Advertisement Advertisement Advertisement Advertisement A post shared by Amna Ilyas (illy) (@aamnailyas)

Advertisement

Soon after the video went viral, Amna Ilyas became the target of online trolls. Netizens are welcoming her to Bahria Town as they claim that this isn’t Paris, but Bahria Town. Some of them also say that the place ressembles to Lahore Bahria Town, while accusing her of being an attention seeker through these so-called publicity stunts.

However, there were a lot of people supporting the actress as well and saying that she posts videos of herself enjoying herself with her friends while these trolls just like to ruin her fun and bring her down.

Advertisement