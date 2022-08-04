Advertisement
Amna Ilyas faces criticism for sharing throwback trip to Paris

Articles
  • Amna Ilyas has been the target of online criticism after a recent throwback post .
  • Adding some sparkle at eiffle tower from Paris.
  • Amna Ilyas became the target of online trolls.
Pakistani actress Amna Ilyas has been the target of online criticism after a recent throwback post about adding some sparkle to the Eiffel Tower in Paris went viral on social media.

 

View this post on Instagram
A post shared by Amna Ilyas (illy) (@aamnailyas)

Soon after the video went viral, Amna Ilyas became the target of online trolls. Netizens are welcoming  her to Bahria Town as they claim that this isn’t Paris, but Bahria Town. Some of them also say that the place ressembles to Lahore Bahria Town, while accusing her of being an attention seeker through these so-called publicity stunts.

However, there were a lot of people supporting the actress as well and saying that she posts videos of herself enjoying herself with her friends while these trolls just like to ruin her fun and bring her down.

Earlier, Amna Ilyas was in the top trends because of her viral bold photoshoots and received harsh criticism for her provocative attire shortly after the photos went public. She was criticised by online users for her provocative stances as well, which have been circulating on social media.

