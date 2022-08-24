Advertisement
Ant video shows strength of solidarity; Big lessons for many

Articles
  • The twitter user video has been seen by more than 65,000 people.
  • If only one ant had tried to do this, it would have been impossible.
  • But all of them working together made it easy for Kabra and the rest of the insects.
This video that IPS officer Dipanshu Kabra shared says it all about the power of working together. In the video, you can see how ants move a big stick from one place to another. The stick, which is probably 100 times bigger than these ants, was moved easily because all of the insects worked together. Dipanshu Kabra’s video has been seen by more than 65,000 people.

In the video, you can see what looks like an ice cream stick being moved by ants. If only one ant had tried to do this, it would have been impossible, but all of them working together made it easy. This is more than just a video because it teaches everyone something important. This clip is the best example of the saying “united we stand, divided we fall.”

The hashtag “#PowerOfUnity” was used to share the video on Twitter.

