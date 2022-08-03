Arisha Razi Khan’s nikkah revelation leaves netizens in shock

Arisha Razi Khan is a young, talented Pakistani actress.

Arisha Razi’s sister Sarah Razi Khan popped up on social media.

The picture shows Sarah donning the same outfit and accessories worn on Arisha’s Nikkah event.

Arisha Razi Khan is a young, talented Pakistani actress who is often called one of the biggest child stars in the entertainment industry. After photos of her Nikkah went viral on social media, Arisha Razi recently took the internet by storm.

Recently, a picture of Arisha Razi’s sister Sarah Razi Khan showed up on social media, which surprised people online. The picture shows Sarah wearing the same outfit and accessories she wore to Arisha’s Nikkah party. However, Sarah posted the picture on her official Instagram account on May 9, 2021, to wish her mom a happy Mother’s Day.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sarah Razi✨ (@sarahraziofficial)

Arisha Razi Khan had already criticised the photographers for leaking her Nikkah photos without her permission. In a recent episode of “What’s the 411?” Iman Ali Munshi said that she talked to the people at “studio 86th,” and they told her that Arisha got Nikkahfied a year ago, on March 8, 2021. Studio 86th says that Arisha asked them to work with her on her Nikkah event because they had already covered her sister Sarah Razi’s wedding.

They requested that the photographs not be posted on social media for three months. Even though a year had passed, Arisha and her family still hadn’t answered the question. Since it was a collaboration and Studio 86th had to post the photos and videos on social media as part of the contract, they did so a year later on their social media account.

People on the Internet are shocked by the whole situation. People in the audience talked about what might have caused her to hide the Nikkah event for more than a year, while others said that it’s her private life and nobody has the right to ask her about it. Here are some of the public’s thoughts, take a look!