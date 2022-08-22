Aryan Khan comes back to Instagram after a year-long break

Advertisement
  • Aryan Khan shared some pictures with his siblings AbRam and Suhana on Instagram.
  • This is his first post since he was arrested in the drugs-on-cruise case.
  • He wrote “Hat-trick” under each picture.
Aryan Khan, the son of actor Shah Rukh Khan, shared some pictures with his siblings AbRam and Suhana Khan on Instagram for the first time in over a year. He wrote “Hat-trick” under each picture.
In the first picture, Aryan Khan is wearing a denim jacket and an olive T-shirt. While Suhana Khan looked pretty in an off-shoulder denim co-ord, AbRam sported a black hoodie with denim jeans.

In the second picture, Aryan Khan and AbRam are looking directly at the camera.

 

Hundreds of fans and Shah Rukh Khan himself commented on the cute pictures of the siblings. Shah Rukh replied to the post by writing, “I don’t know why I don’t have these pictures!!!! I want them RIGHT NOW!”

But Aryan Khan was ready with an answer for SRK. “I’ll send them to you the next time I mail something, which probably won’t be for a while haha.”

Several fans liked the pictures, but Suhana Khan didn’t like them. The 22-year-old, who will make her acting debut in “The Archies” next year, seemed to have been cut out of the second picture. She wrote, “Thanks for the crop,” and then she wrote, “Love u.”

Since he was arrested in the drugs-on-cruise case, this is Aryan Khan’s first post on the photo-sharing site.

Aryan Khan spent almost a month in jail last year after the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) arrested him on October 2 during a raid on a cruise ship party. In the case where 20 people were arrested, he was “Accused Number 1.”

Even though there were no drugs on him, the agency that fights drugs said in court that his WhatsApp messages showed he was involved in “illegal drug deals” and had ties to a foreign drugs cartel.

Aryan Khan debuting in fictional web series
Aryan Khan debuting in fictional web series

Shah Rukh Khan's son Aryan is working on a web series. In...

