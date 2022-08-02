Atif Aslam holds instagram live Q/A session to steal fans attention

Atif Aslam to host live question and answer sessions with their followers.

Atif Aslam has maintained a very modest profile in comparison to other celebrities, many of whom use social media platforms to host live question and answer sessions with their followers. To this point!

Fans weren’t able to control their excitement when the singer of 12 Bjey posted a question-and-answer session on YouTube.

The live question and answer session was hosted using WhatsApp, and the network for sharing videos was simply used to broadcast the event.

For the convenience of those who aren’t aware, the popstar’s promotional staff made a post on social media announcing the live calls session and provided a number.

Many of Atif Aslam’s supporters, also known as “Aadeez,” have expressed their love for him and explored his private life.

Despite the fact that they are a worldwide superstar. Atif Aslam makes an effort to communicate with his devoted following on a more regular basis.

While there are a lot of Twitter threads in which fans brag about their encounters with the Aadat singer, there aren’t that many. Now there is a live session on YouTube where additional people may attest to how humble and approachable he is.

