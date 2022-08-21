Advertisement
Atif Aslam shares a picture with beautiful wife

Atif Aslam shares a picture with beautiful wife

Atif Aslam shares a picture with beautiful wife

Atif Aslam shares a picture with beautiful wife

Atif Aslam has maintained a very modest profile in comparison to other celebrities, many of whom use social media platforms to host live question and answer sessions with their followers. To this point!

Taking to his instagram Power Couple❤️! Atif Aslam shared a picture with his beautiful wife and also wrote a cutest caption! “Kaisay btayen Kion tujko chahein yara bta na payen 💙.”

 

View this post on Instagram
A post shared by Atif Aslam (@atifaslam)

Despite the fact that they are a worldwide superstar. Atif Aslam makes an effort to communicate with his devoted following on a more regular basis.

Earlier, there are a lot of Twitter threads in which fans brag about their encounters with the Aadat singer, there aren’t that many. Now there is a live session on YouTube where additional people may attest to how humble and approachable he is.

